Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Hurricane Laura
Katy Perry
Jerome Powell
NBA to resume
Kim Yo Jong
Bank error
Lightning wedding
Rubik's record
Wisconsin protests
Troops injured
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM
The Met reopens in New York
(10 images)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art reopened to members Thursday in New York City after a nearly six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Thursday as the museum begins to reopen for members. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A member has his temperature taken before entering museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Metropolitan Museum of Art will welcome all visitors back when it officially reopens Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Previously, The Met had not been closed for more than three days in more than a century. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A guests wears a face mask while touring the "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" exhibit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Edgar Degas Little Dancer Aged Fourteen" is on display as part of "Making The Met, 1870-2020" exhibit at the museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"La Grenouillère" by Claude Monet is on display as part of "Making The Met, 1870-2020" exhibit at the museum. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Hurricane Laura: Mass power outages in Louisiana and Texas; 3 dead
Wisconsin college disinvites VP Mike Pence to speak
Fed chief Jerome Powell revises inflation strategy to keep rates low
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce birth of baby girl
Kim Yo Jong a no-show at North Korea politburo meeting
Latest News
Dow briefly trades positive for 2020 as markets close flat
Grandparents' wedding anniversary inspires two lottery wins
Cochlear implants improve hearing in older adults, with no side effects
Neurons can fuse, cause behavioral changes in nematodes
Australia offering paid position to 'live in paradise on a tropical island'
Back to Article
/