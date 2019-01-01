Swearing-in of the historically diverse 116th Congress(12 images)
Members of the 116th U.S. Congress are sworn in to office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 2018, surrounded by family members. The new Congress is the most diverse ever, with a record number of women and minorities. Democrats are regaining control of the House, while Republicans will lead the Senate.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recites the Pledge of Allegiance. Pelosi is poised to become the 52nd Speaker of the House, the first to return to that position since Sam Rayburn in 1955. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI