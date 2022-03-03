Trending
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets senators(8 images)

President Joe Biden's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, meets with senators on March 2-3, 2022. Jackson would be the first Black woman ever appointed to the high court. She would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. Confirmation hearings begin March 21.

Federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (L) meets with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., at his office on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Jackson meets with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., at his office. Confirmation hearings in the Senate for her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court begin March 21. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with Jackson. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, meets with Jackson. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
