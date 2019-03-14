Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., who represents the district in Florida where the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting occurred in February 2018, speaks at a rally in front of the Capitol. Deutch tweeted before the event in support of legislation that would require background checks to buy gun ammunition. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The students primarily came from schools in the Washington, D.C., area, including Montgomery Blair High School. It was organized via social media and Montgomery County Students For Change in Maryland. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
This demonstration comes almost a year after the March for Our Lives protest that took place in cities across the country in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI