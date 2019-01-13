Sections
Alshon Jeffery
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 at 3:47 PM
Storm turns Washington, D.C., into snowscape
(11 images)
Snow covers Washington, D.C., on Monday after a
weekend storm.
The nation's capital is experiencing the fourth week of a partial government shutdown.
The federal government may be shut down, but the snowmen showed up at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A hill near the U.S. Capitol draws sledders. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Over 10 inches of
snow
fell during the storm. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Children sled at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A man walks near the snow-covered reflecting pool on the National Mall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Workers clear snow near the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A snow covered closed sign is seen at the National Archives as the partial federal government shutdown enters its 24th day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
