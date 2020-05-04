Stay-home orders draw demonstrations across U.S.(30 images)
Protesters assembled Friday at the California state Capitol to rally against an extension of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Similar sentiments were displayed in the streets of New York City and Ohio, while demonstrators in Washington, D.C., turned out in support of safety measures for front-line workers at essential businesses.
Thousands showed up to urge an end to "shelter in place" because of coronavirus, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses and to campaign for President Donald Trump in Sacramento. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI