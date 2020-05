SpaceX, NASA prepare to return astronauts to space from U.S. soil (13 images)

SpaceX's first mission with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board is scheduled to launch on May 27 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Officially known as SpaceX Demo-2, the mission will be the first crewed launch from U.S. soil since the space shuttle era ended in 2011. Here's a look at the preparations.