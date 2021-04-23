SpaceX Crew-2 launches to International Space Station(31 images)
SpaceX's Crew Dragon lifted off Friday, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission is the first to carry people on a previously flown SpaceX rocket and capsule. The crew will spend six months in space.
"We're excited to represent our nation, and all of humanity, off the Earth for the Earth, and Endeavor is ready to go," NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the mission commander, said minutes before launch. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI