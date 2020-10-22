Sotheby's gives a media preview of its upcoming sale of impressionist, modern and contemporary art in New York City. The auction includes works by Andy Warhol and Vincent van Gogh, among others. The sales, which will be live streamed, are scheduled for October 28, 2020. UPI photographer John Angelillo captured images of the collection.
Alfa Romeo BAT 5, BAT 7 AND BAT 9 concept cars are on display at a press preview for Sotheby's marquee New York Evening Sales of Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary Art autcion in New York City on October 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI