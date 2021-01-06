Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol(13 images)
The historic U.S. Capitol sustained graffiti, broken windows, bullet holes and other damage when supporters of President Donald Trump breached security and stormed the building on Wednesday. The rioters were protesting the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. Here's a look at the damage.
U.S. Capitol police are seen through a broken door window Thursday outside the East entrance to the Capitol, a day after rioters stormed the building over President Donald Trump's election defeat. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI