Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court(9 images)
The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. Nominated by President Joe Biden, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court. She will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
President Joe Biden (L) and Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court from the White House on Thursday. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI