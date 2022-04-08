Trending
Updated: April 8, 2022 at 9:40 AM

Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court(9 images)

The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. Nominated by President Joe Biden, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court. She will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

President Joe Biden (L) and Ketanji Brown Jackson watch the Senate vote on her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court from the White House on Thursday. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI
Biden and Jackson join hands as they watch the Senate vote: 53-47 in favor of her confirmation. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI
Biden promised during his campaign that he would appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI
Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and other members of the caucus speak during a press conference outside the Senate chambers after the vote. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
