Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee confer during a series of votes in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 1985, on the nomination of William Bradford Reynolds for a Justice Department promotion. Sens. Patrick Leahy (left to right), D-Vt., Joseph Biden, D-Del., Paul Laxalt, R-Nev., Orin Hatch, R-Utah (partly hidden by Sen. Strom Thurmond), Thurmond R-S.C. (back to camera in foreground), Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., and Robert J. Short, the committee's chief investigator. UPI File Photo