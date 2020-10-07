Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence debate in Utah(11 images)
Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris staged their first and only debate of the 2020 campaign on Wednesday. The candidates for vice president faced off at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, separated by 12 feet of space and two plexiglass dividers to protect against the coronavirus. Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today Susan Page moderated.
From left to right, Karen Pence, her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, appear onstage after the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Justin Sullivan/UPI
"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said of President Donald Trump's term. Pool Photo by Justin Sullivan/UPI
"If the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be first in line to take it. Absolutely," Harris said of a potential coronavirus vaccine. "But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." Pool Photo by Kim Raff/UPI