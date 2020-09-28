Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 29, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Schools begin to reopen in NYC
(9 images)
Students
returned to schools
in New York City on Tuesday after months of online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening is gradual, with elementary students heading back to the classroom first.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A student wearing a face mask arrives at P.S. 188, The Island School in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) bumps elbows with an elementary school student outside P.S. 188. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the city finally opened schools on September 29 with a combination of blended learning and home schooling. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An adult drapes a hand over a student as they wait in line to enter P.S. 188. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Students and their caregivers wear face masks as the line up to enter the school. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A student has his temperature taken before entering P.S. 15. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A school staffer wears a face shield as she greets children arriving for school. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
