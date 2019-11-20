Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Nov. 27, 2019 at 6:05 PM
Scenes from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
(12 images)
Workers prepared balloons November 27, 2019, one day before the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Workers inflate the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid balloon as they prepare for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Astronaut Snoopy balloon. The parade started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Harold The Fireman balloon. Organizers said high winds may keep some or all of the high-flying balloons out of this year's parade Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Olaf from Frozen balloon. Organizers said they'll decide
shortly before the parade
whether the winds will keep the balloons out of the event. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A balloon waits to be inflated. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Astronaut Snoopy balloon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Workers inflate the Love Flies Up to the Sky balloon by Yayoi Kusama. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
