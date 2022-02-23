Scenes from the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference(10 images)
Conservatives congregated in Orlando, Fla., starting February 24, 2022 for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. CPAC runs through February 27, ending with a straw poll for who should win the Republican presidential nomination for 2024. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the speakers.
People wearing star-spangled hats and shirts supporting former President Donald Trump supporters attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI