Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Green puppy
Macular degeneration
Pizza machine
Anonymous
Clam pearl
Forgotten account
Lottery
SpaceX
State of the Union
Children slain
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM
Scenes from Yellowstone: 150 years as a national park
(9 images)
On March 1, 1872, an act of Congress established Yellowstone National Park. It was the first area in the world to be designated as such and covers 2.2 million acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
The Yellowstone River tumbles over the Lower Falls as it plunges through the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on July 29, 2006. Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Superheated water erupts from Old Faithful Geyser. Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An American bison grazes. Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A rainbow of colors gleams in the rippling Grand Prismatic Spring, a hot spring in Midway Geyser Basin. Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement