St. Patrick's Day is a celebration commemorating the arrival of Christianity in Ireland on March 17, the death date of Saint Patrick, the patron Saint of Ireland. Here's a look at how it is celebrated in the United States, including the traditional Shamrock Bowl ceremony where the Irish government sends an engraved bowl and shamrocks to the White House.
Bagpipers play in the rain on St. Patrick's Day on the sidewalk in St. Louis. Dogtown attracts thousands for the annual St. Patricks Day Parade, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI