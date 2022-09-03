Scenes from NASA's Artemis 1 launch attempts(19 images)
NASA grounded the Artemis 1 launch for at least 2 1/2 weeks due to a fuel leak on September 3, 2022. It was the second time the launch had been scrubbed. The mission is the first step in a years-long plan to return humans to the moon.
American flags wave in the breeze after a second launch attempt was scrubbed for the Artemis 1 mission on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA plans to try again in the coming weeks. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
The Orion capsule atop the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis 1 mission stands on Launch Pad 39B on August 29. The initial launch planned for that day was scrubbed after a problem arose with fuel in one of the engines. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI