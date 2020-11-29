Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM
Scenes from LuminoCity Festival in NYC
(9 images)
The LuminoCity Festival in New York City is a month-long, outdoor, holiday-event with displays of lights, performances and celebration of cultures. Here's a look at the event from UPI photographer John Angelillo.
Revelers walk the grounds of LuminoCity Festival at sunset on opening night on Randall's Island Park in New York City on November 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
This year, the festival will present new art installations on view for 29 nights. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Revelers walk through the "Moon Land" exhibition at the festival. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Visitors observe the light display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
There are several sections of the festival featuring different styles of lights. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Visitors observe mushroom-shaped light displays. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lights shaped like crystals are seen in the "Moon Land" display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
