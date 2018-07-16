Rosie O'Donnell, Broadway performers protest at the White House(13 images)
Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from Broadway shows in New York joined the daily anti-Trump protests that started since the Helsinki Summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday. The Broadway performers sang various show tunes during the demonstration. Photos by Pat Benic/UPI
Rosie O'Donnell (L) sings during a protest with Broadway performers in front of the White House. The performers were from “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Beautiful.” Their t-shirts read, “Now Showing: Truth.”
This is the 22nd consecutive protest in front of the White House, which began in response to President Donald Trump's performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.