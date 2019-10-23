U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who served 12 terms in Congress, died October 17 at age 68. Cummings was to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, where thousands were expected to pay tribute. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at Cumming's funeral on Friday in Baltimore.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks next to Cummings' flag-draped casket during a memorial service Thursday at the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI
Cummings' casket is carried through the National Statuary Hall for the service. The large room just off the rotunda served as the House chamber for a half-century in the 1800s. Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI