Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Cyber scams
Homeless
Gun control
Texas execution
Antonio Brown
WWE Smackdown
Cancer bills
Lottery
FEMA bribes
Christian Yelich
Coffin challenge
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:57 AM
Remembering 9/11 on 18th anniversary
(20 images)
Solemn
ceremonies honor
the 3,000 people slain in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on the 18th anniversary in 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
An American flag is walked out to begin the ceremonies in Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Mourners gather at a reflecting pool at the site where the twin towers of the World Trade Center fell. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence at the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
In a later speech at the Pentagon, Trump told survivors he and his wife are "united with you in grief." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Trumps salute the flag in front of the Pentagon during a ceremony to commemorate the day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A bagpipe player opens ceremonies at One World Trade Center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Pentagon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Hundreds arrested worldwide in cyber scam crackdown
California church leaders arrested for forced labor of homeless
Tornado rips through Sioux Falls, S.D., hits hospital
Drivers, charging stations face obstacles amid rising EV use in U.S.
Democratic governors urge Trump, McConnell to support gun reform laws
Latest News
Message in a bottle gets rescue for stranded hikers in California
'The Stand' adds Whoopi Goldberg, more to cast
Remembering 9/11 after 18 years: 'That day made us stronger'
Pet Shop Boys share new single, announce 'Dreamworld' tour
Fisherman catches rare two-toned lobster off Maine coast
Back to Article
/