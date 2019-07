Visitors examine a rare historic copy of the Declaration of Independence written in Thomas Jefferson's hand at the New York Public Library on Tuesday. The declaration completed on July 1, 1776. but before it was ratified on July 4 of that year several changes were made to the text. Jefferson wrote out several copies of his original text and sent them to five or six friends. The library's copy is one of the two copies that have survived intact. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI