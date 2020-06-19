Rallies celebrate Juneteenth around the U.S.(7 images)
People across the United States celebrate Juneteenth, marking June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were informed by by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army they had been freed. This year's observances take place amid a period of renewed protests against police brutality and calls for social justice for African Americans.
Nurses and healthcare workers at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center stage a "Juneteenth action" to peacefully protest the lack of police accountability and demand justice for local communities and an end to systemic racism in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI