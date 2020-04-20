Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 20, 2020 at 10:13 AM
Protesters rally to reopen Maryland amid pandemic
Protesters in their cars took to the streets of Annapolis, Md., to rally to
end the stay-at-home order
aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.
A man holds a copy of the Constitution as he yells from his vehicle in downtown Annapolis, Md. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A protester holds an American flag out a car window. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Drivers circled Annapolis hoking their horns and calling for Gov. Larry Hogan to end the stay-at-home order. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
An online petition calling for Hogan to reopen business, educational and religious institutions received almost 1,300 signatures. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
State officials expect the peak of the virus and then a decline in the coming weeks. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A passenger sits next to his dog in a vehicle during the protest. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Traffic from the protest brought downtown Annapolis to a standstill for over two hours. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
