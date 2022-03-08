Top News
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Protesters rally outside Russian Embassy in Washington over Ukraine
Protestors demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
A protester holds up a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Protesters hold signs slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin as they wave to honking cars. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Protesters erect an unofficial "Zelensky Way" street sign in honor of the Ukrainian president next to the front gate of the Russian Embassy. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sunflowers adorn a city bus stop in front of the Russian Embassy. The US ban of Russian oil has caused
gas price
increases. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
