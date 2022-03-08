Trending
Updated: March 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM

Protesters rally outside Russian Embassy in Washington over Ukraine(7 images)

Protestors demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

A protester holds up a photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the Russian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Protesters hold signs slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin as they wave to honking cars. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Protesters erect an unofficial "Zelensky Way" street sign in honor of the Ukrainian president next to the front gate of the Russian Embassy. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Sunflowers adorn a city bus stop in front of the Russian Embassy. The US ban of Russian oil has caused gas price increases. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
