Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
'Get My Payment'
$2,000 a month
'Ink Master'
Cotton demand
N.Y. lockdown
Groundhog pizza
Keystone pipeline
Roy Halladay
Cyberattacks
Social distancing
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM
Protesters rally against Virginia's stay-at-home order
(8 images)
People with ReOpen Virginia
protested
Virginia's statewide stay at home order at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Thursday. The order is in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
A woman with the group ReOpen Virginia participates in a protest picnic calling on an end to the Virginia stay-at-home order. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The group is calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to end Executive Order 53, which bans gatherings of more than 10 people. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Police wear masks as they watch a protest. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Northam also extended the closure of non-essential businesses until May 8. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine joined ReOpen Virginia in the peaceful protest at the Capitol. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Virginia State Police were on hand to monitor the event. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Protesters hold signs outside the Capitol. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Many Americans run into trouble with IRS' new payment tracker
Federal judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
U.S. warns North Korean cyberattacks threaten financial system
Cotton demand plummets during coronavirus pandemic
Other viruses make COVID-19 diagnosis, tracking challenging
Latest News
New camera can detect single photons of light at record speeds
NFL Draft: Dolphins prioritize game film, weigh injury history
Wild leopard wanders into hospital bathroom
Sheep that went missing in bushfire turns up seven years later
Auto sales drop less than expected, research firm says
Back to Article
/