Demonstrations continue in Washington, D.C., New York City, and St. Louis against police brutality and other social justice causes in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other cases around the country.
Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI