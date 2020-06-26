Protesters march for social justice in New York, D.C.(13 images)
Demonstrations continue on June 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C., and New York City against police brutality and other social justice causes in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other cases around the country.
Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI