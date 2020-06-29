Protesters march for social justice in New York, D.C., St. Louis(22 images)
Demonstrations continue in Washington, D.C., New York City, and St. Louis against police brutality and other social justice causes in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other cases around the country.
Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI