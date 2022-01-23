Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Ukraine
Bronco Raptor
Evan Rachel Wood
James Snyder
Australian Open
Black farmers
William Barr
Jacinda Ardern
Armenia
UAE missiles
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM
Protesters march against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Washington
(8 images)
Thousands of
demonstrators marched
from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Protesters make their way to the Lincoln Memorial during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Thousands of people turned out for the demonstrations. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The rally was billed as "Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming." Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
About 20% of Americans have declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement