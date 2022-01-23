Trending
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM

Protesters march against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Washington(8 images)

Thousands of demonstrators marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Protesters make their way to the Lincoln Memorial during a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Thousands of people turned out for the demonstrations. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
The rally was billed as "Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming." Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
About 20% of Americans have declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
