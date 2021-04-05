Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM
Protesters gather against anti-Asian hate in California
(11 images)
Demonstrators gathered in El Monte, Calif., on Saturday to raise awareness violence and hate directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the community.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Community members rally against anti-Asian violence and hate at El Monte City Hall in El Monte, Calif., on Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The purpose of the gathering was to bring awareness to violence and hate directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the community. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Community members encouraged those who experience hate and violence to report it to authorities. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
In the past year, there were 3,800 anti-Asian racist incidents, mostly against women. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Last week, an Asian woman was
attacked in New York City
where the attacker said, "You don't belong here." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Community members rally against anti-Asian violence and hate. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Community members hold hands at the rally. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
