Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 18, 2020 at 8:52 AM
Protesters demand justice for death of Robert Fuller
(8 images)
Protesters gather on June 17, 2020, to call for
justice for Robert Fuller
, a 24-year-old black man found dead hanging in a tree in Palmdale, Calif.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Protesters gather at Palmdale City Hall on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Robert Fuller was found with a rope around his neck June 10 in Poncitlan Square, across from City Hall in Palmdale. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Authorities initially said the death appeared to be a suicide, although an official cause of death has not been made. Protesters say he was murdered. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
There has been public outcry for an investigation into Fuller's death and a full autospy is to be conducted in the near future. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The city of Palmdale issued a statement saying the city is committed to addressing mental health issues but will cooperate with all investigative agencies looking into the cause of death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Protesters sit on the lawn in front of City Hall. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Protesters demonstrated at the Palmdale Sheriff's Department, as well. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
/