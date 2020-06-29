Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM
Pride caravans take place in NYC, St. Louis
(9 images)
With many of the usual parades and other events canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the LGBTQ community gathered via caravan to celebrate Pride Month in New York City and St. Louis on Saturday.
A procession of vehicles drive across Christopher Street in the West Village at the annual Pride March in New York City on Saturday. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
A crowd gathers in front of the iconic Stonewall Inn in the West Village for the annual Pride March in New York City. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and his wife, Chirlane McCray, attend the start of the Pride March in New York City. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Parade participant Alyssa Weller of Granite City, Ill., prepares for the start of the Colorful Pride Care-A-Van procession in St. Louis on Saturday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
COVID-19 has forced the postponement of LGBTQ pride festivals scheduled across the country, so local organizers scheduled a small parade to drive through the neighborhoods of St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A participant adjusts her rainbow flag before the start of the Colorful Pride Care-A-Van procession. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Missouri state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed waves a pride flag as she pumps up the crowd before the start of the Colorful Pride Care-A-Van procession. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
