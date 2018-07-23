Home / Top News - US Photos / President Trump and Vice President Pence attend Made in America showcase

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend the Made in America Showcase at the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 23, 2018.
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 4:43 PM
President Donald Trump speaks on American manufacturing.
Trump holds a hat reading, "Make Our Farmers Great Again."
Vice President Mike Pence looks through a set of thermal vision glasses made by Flir Systems. Flir specializes in thermal-imaging cameras and accessories.
Pence speaks with a representative from Capps footwear, which manufactures the footwear for every branch of the military.
Pence meets with a representative of Brackish Bow Ties of South Carolina. Each tie is handmade and no two ties are exactly alike.
A NASA Orion space capsule, part of the The Deep Space Exploration Space Launch System, is seen on the South Lawn.
The Orion spacecraft flew Exploration Flight Test-1 in 2014. More than 1,000 companies contributed to the manufacturing process of the capsule.
