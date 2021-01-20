President Joe Biden's first year in office: a look back(40 images)
Socially distanced press conferences, COVID-19 variants, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a historic infrastructure bill are among the highlights of President Joe Biden's first year in office. Here's a look at back.
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Biden (C) signs an executive order reversing a ban from former President Donald Trump's administration on transgender troops, in the Oval Office of the White House on January 25. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin look on. Harris became the first Black, Asian woman in history to hold the vice presidency. Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
The Bidens pay their respects to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lay in honor in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol on February 2. Sicknick died on January 7 after engaging with rioters on January 6 while protecting the Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI