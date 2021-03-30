Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Starship
Robot dogs
Navy submarine
COVID-19 origin
Mall shooting
India drills
Protein diet
AstraZeneca
Ancient parrots
Urban Meyer
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: March 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM
President Joe Biden visits Vietnam Veterans Memorial
(6 images)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden
made an unannounced visit
on Monday to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Washington, D.C.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
First lady Jill Biden (L) and President Joe Biden trace names from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The first lady brought a bouquet of white flowers to commemorate the day. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Over 58,000 U.S. service members were killed during the Vietnam War. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War ended in January 1973. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the memorial earlier in the day. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Bidens observed a moment of silence during their visit. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Study: High-protein diet may not help middle-aged people build muscle
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes again after test flight
Canada suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 55
Gunman at large after man shot dead inside Philadelphia shopping mall
Women's basketball: Paige Bueckers leads UConn to Final Four
Latest News
New York City police investigating two brutal assaults of Asians
Seth Rogen: Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' of 'This is the End'
Francisco Lindor counters Mets' 10-year, $325M contract offer
BTS condemn racial discrimination, give #StopAsianHate statement
'American Gods': Starz cancels series after three seasons
Back to Article
/
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Sign Up