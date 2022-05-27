Trending
Top News - US Photos
May 27, 2022

President Joe Biden speaks at Naval Academy graduation(9 images)

President Joe Biden speaks during the Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., on Friday. His speech focused on the war in Ukraine.

The last Naval Academy graduate speaks with President Joe Biden during the graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Md., on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Midshipmen salute during the ceremony. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Biden spoke about how Russian President Vladimir Putin wants not only to take over Ukraine but also to destroy the people's culture. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Biden shows off his Naval Academy jacket. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
