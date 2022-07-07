President Joe Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17(18 images)
President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to 17 people in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2022. In addition to those pictured, Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Hispanic activist Raúl Yzaguirre were also honored.
President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, in the East Room of the White House on July 7. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI