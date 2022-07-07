Trending
Updated: July 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM

President Joe Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17(18 images)

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to 17 people in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2022. In addition to those pictured, Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Hispanic activist Raúl Yzaguirre were also honored.

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, in the East Room of the White House on July 7. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Biden speaks before awarding 17 people with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Biden speaks before the ceremony. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Biden gives the award to Khizr Khan, Gold Star father and founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
