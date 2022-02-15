Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM

Pooches on parade in St. Louis(10 images)

St. Louis celebrates Mardi Gras with a pet parade on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the dogs --and one goat -- in costume.

Dogs patiently wait for the start of the Purina Pet Parade through the Soulard neighborhood in St. Louis on February 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jess Birch carries her tired dog, Eagan, down the street. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo | Permalink
A tiny dog with a wig waits in a wagon for the start of the parade. Photo. by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo | Permalink
A woman wearing a mask gives her tiny dog a hug. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement