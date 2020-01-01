Pictures of the Year: top U.S. news images for 2020(46 images)
It was a historic news year for the United States, with a pandemic causing global upheaval, a social justice movement gaining momentum after more killings of Black people at the hands of police, a deadly slate of wildfires and hurricanes and a presidential election that sowed divisions like no other. Here's how UPI's photographers captured it all in pictures.
President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he returns to the White House after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands as Trump leaves a press briefing on the pandemic with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on March 26. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The casket containing the remains of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at age 87, is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose in Washington, D.C., on September 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds up a blank note pad on the second day of her confirmation hearing to fill Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 13. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Trump (L) arrives to introduce Barrett (R) as his Supreme Court nominee during a ceremony in the Rose Garden that resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to socially distanced reporters after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review coronavirus response efforts on Capitol Hill on September 16. Redfield said the use of face masks is vital to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI