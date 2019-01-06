Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM
New technology showcased at consumer electronics show
(22 images)
The latest in technology is showcased during the 2019 International CES, consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas on January 6, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
An exhibitor tries out an assortment of FinchShift virtual-reality and augmented reality
controllers
on Sunday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The hand-size AIR100 air
selfie camera
is a "pocket-sized drone" with an attached camera. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The capabilities of the Ovis smart suitcase with AI facial recognition and obstacle avoidance are demonstrated. The
suitcase
is TSA approved with a removable battery. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The FoldiMate, an automated shirt-folding
machine
is estimated to launch later in 2019 with a targeted price tag of $980. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The X1a mixed reality smart glasses by ThirdEye are
intended
for hands-free computing with cameras and multiple sensors. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Exhibitor Philippe Briot holds a portable high-end
speaker
by Ow1 Audio. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Exhibitor Francesca Vengel with Perfect Corp. demonstrates the free YouCam makeup
app
, which allows users to try makeup looks and get beauty consultations through augmented reality. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
