Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM
New Year's Eve of 2022 in Times Square
(9 images)
The crowd was limited by COVID-19 concerns, but New Yorkers celebrated the arrival of 2022 in Times Square, watching the famed ball drop at the stroke of midnight.
A sign tells celebrants that face masks are needed as people gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City on Friday, December 31, 2021. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
People lie down on the street as they wait for festivities to begin for celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
People wearing face masks gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
People gather wearing face masks and 2022 glasses to celebrate New Year's Eve. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
