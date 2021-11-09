NASA prepares again to launch SpaceX Crew-3(9 images)
NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX prepare to launch four Crew-3 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule after repeated delays on November 10, 2021. Here's a look at the spacecraft and team heading to the International Space Station for a six-month mission.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared for launching NASA's Crew-3 to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer (left to right) and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron pose for the media after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI