NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS(18 images)
NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX launched four Crew-3 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on November 10, 2021. The crew is expected to spend six months working aboard the International Space Station, performing science experiments, spacewalks and space station maintenance.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
NASA astronaut and mission specialist Kayla Barron stops to talk to family and friends after walking out from the Neil Armstrong Operations & Checkout Building for a ride to Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center before the launch. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Members of Crew-3, Maurer and Barron, rear left and right, Tom Marshburn and Raja Chari, front, from left, walk out from the Neil Armstrong O&C Building for a ride to the launch pad. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI