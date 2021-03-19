Mourners gather in Atlanta following deadly shootings(10 images)
Mourners create makeshift memorials in Atlanta following mass shootings in three spas in Atlanta on Tuesday, killing eight, including six women of Korean descent. The man accused was apprehended and charged with murder on Wednesday. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.
Tara Winston kneels in front of a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa, one of the sites of deadly shootings at three different spas that killed eight people, in Atlanta, on Thursday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI