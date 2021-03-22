Mourners gather in Atlanta after deadly shootings(21 images)
Mourners create makeshift memorials in the Atlanta area after shootings at three spas that killed eight people, including six women of Korean descent. A suspect has been charged. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.
Seven-year-old Violet Montague holds onto her father, Jason Montague, as she holds a sign at Liberty Park at the Georgia Capitol during a "Stop The Asian Hate" rally in Atlanta on Saturday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI