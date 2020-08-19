Moments from the virtual Democratic National Convention(16 images)
Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic presidential nomination from the virtual Democratic National Convention on August 20, 2020. Notable speakers from the four-day event, headquartered in Milwaukee but held mostly remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, include former first lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former President Barack Obama.
Sen. Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Convention. She is the first Black and South Asian woman to be on a major party ticket. Harris spoke from Delaware, presidential nominee Joe Biden's home state. UPI Photo
From left to right, Douglas Emhoff, Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden gather onstage in Delaware after Harris accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president. UPI Photo
Former President Barack Obama addresses the third night of the convention from Philadelphia, where the U.S. Constitution was written. "Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision," Obama said. "He made me a better president. He's got the character and experience to make us a better country." UPI Photo