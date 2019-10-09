Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Oct. 10, 2019 at 4:15 PM
Moments from the open house press preview of new MoMA in NYC
(22 images)
The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art holds an open house press preview on Oct. 10, 2019 in New York City.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art is nearly 170,000 square feet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The newly renovated Museum of Modern Art is 170,000 square feet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Museum of Modern Art. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
